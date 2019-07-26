Shirley J. Havens Wolff, 84, passed away July 24, 2019 in Palm Bay, Fla.
She graduated from Athens High School in 1953. Shirley lived most of her life in Syracuse, N.Y. She spent time in Arizona and Florida. She was under the care of her niece, Linn Powers, for many years.
Shirley is survived by daughter Mellissa Murray of Buffalo, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Jessica of Hamburg, N.Y., Brittany of Dayton, N.Y., Kayleigh of Syracuse, N.Y.; six great-grandchildren, Billie, Adrianne, Donavan, Adam, Rodney, Leila; sisters and brother, Dawn Alliger of Waverly, N.Y., Judith Ford of Tucson, Ariz., Cindy Basinger of Pinetop, Ariz., Carleton Havens of Sebastian, Fla., Carolyn Griffith of Benson, Ariz., Robin Jones of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Susan Vargo of Michigan; nieces and nephews, Stephen, Scott, Shannon, Shawn, Michael, Nichelle, Serena, Ronald, Louie, Michael, Linn, Mari Rose, Debra, Christine (Carson) of Maryland, Art and Colleen of Maryland.
Shirley was a big sports fan and loved Joe Namath.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, John Havens and Elaine Havens; sister, Linda Ellsworth; and Robert Wolff.