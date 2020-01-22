Dale Robert Henley, 51, of Ridgebury passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer.
Dale was born on June 11, 1968, a son of Francis and Harriet Henley. On Sept. 16, 2006 he married Terri Henley and together they raised six children. Dale loved to fish and be outside, enjoyed camping up at Lake Bonnin with his children, and made custom furniture. Dale also owned and operated his own RV repair business.
Dale is predeceased by a brother, Dennis Henley.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Henley, at home; children, Anthony and fianceé Ashley of Johnstown, Pa., Tyler Norton of Ridgebury, Pa., Rebecca Henley of Syracuse, N.Y., Taylor Henley of Athens, Pa., Zachary Henley of Ridgebury, Pa., and Autumn Henley of Athens, Pa.; brothers, Steve and Linda Henley of Michigan and Michael and Darlene Henley of Barton, N.Y.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dona Henley of Waverly, N.Y., Jim and Cindy Trout of Nichols, N.Y., Eddie and Laura Norton of Sayre, Pa., Tim Norton of Towanda, Pa.; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to share stories and memories of Dale at the Nichols Creamery, 263 West River Road, Nichols, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.