Alan “Buck” Collins, 65, of Owego, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2021.
Buck was born in Waverly, N.Y., on Oct. 27, 1955. He graduated from Tioga Central School in 1974, then went right into the Army (Military Police). He retired from Willow Point Nursing Home almost two years ago.
Buck loved spending time talking and laughing with his family, attending sporting events and other activities for his two grandchildren, watching the Knicks and Syracuse basketball games, plants and gardening, and he enjoyed listening to a variety of music. Anyone that knew him, would tell you he was a very easygoing, kind, and lovable guy who was always smiling. Buck was the kind of person that was always willing to help others.
He is survived by his daughter Amy (Joe) Rafferty; son Jason Collins; granddaughter Mikayla Rafferty; grandson Brandon Rafferty; brother Michael (Holly) Collins; brother Fred (Chris) Collins; sister Patricia (Chad) Collins-Brown; his father and stepmother Richard and Valeria Collins; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who will all miss him greatly.
He was reunited with his mother Norma Jean Collins and stepfather Jack Morgan; grandparents Carlton and Charlena Rose Van Skiver; and grandparents Floyd and Edna Collins.
A private celebration of Buck’s life will be held at the family’s convenience.
For memorial contributions, the family has designated Tioga County Rural Ministry or New Hope Center in Owego. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.