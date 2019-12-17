Betty (Vesty) Snell Bencoter, 96, of Nichols and formerly of Dushore, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Elderwood Heathcare Facility in Waverly.
Betty is survived by two daughters. Abiding with her wishes there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Stray Haven, 194 Shepherd Rd., Waverly, NY 14892 in loving memory of Betty (Vesty) Snell Benscoter. Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.