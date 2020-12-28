Gertrude H. Kinner, 97, of Athens passed away peacefully on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Sayre Health Care, Sayre, Pa.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jeremiah and Lillian Schnell Anstead; her husband, Donald Kinner; her sister, Mae Christopher; and her brothers, Thomas and Gordon.
Gertrude is survived by her son, Mark Kinner of Sayre; her daughters, Vanessa (Jim) Beardsley of Ill. and Ann Kinner of Erie, Pa.; grandson, Ryan (Chasity) Kinner of Pickerington, Ohio, David (Cory) Beardsley of Ithaca; granddaughter, Stephanie (Jeremy) Hopper of Ill.; great-granddaughters, Hannah Kinner of Ohio, Aubree Kinner of Ohio and Sadie Kinner of Ohio; and great-grandson, James Hopper of Ill.; her special friend, Thomas McDermott of New Hampshire; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gertrude was born and raised in Mauch Chunk Pennsylvania and graduated in 1941. Gertrude worked as a seamstress at Blue Swan from 1941 until her retirement. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gertrude loved to do crafts and crocheting.
The family would like to send a special “Thank You” to the staff at Sayre Health Care for their compassionate care.
Calling hours and a memorial service to honor Gertrude’s life will be held later in the spring. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
Memorial donations may be made in Gertrude’s name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd., Towanda, PA 18848. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Gertrude’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com