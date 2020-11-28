Elsie C. Gorman, 103, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Elderwood in Waverly.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Mary Wagner; her husband of 50 years, Leo Gorman; son, John F. Gorman; sisters, Mildred Donner and Juliet Donner.
Elsie is survived by her son, Richard (MaryAnn) Gorman of Waverly; grandchildren, Jason and Kameo, Jamie and Kathy, Jeremy and Jessica, Jacob, Lori and Leo; and great grandchildren, Katie, Ryan, Shaun, Nicholas, Jackson and Brock Gorman.
Elsie was born on May 16, 1917 in Sunbury, Pa. She graduated from the Geisinger Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1939 and worked at the Tioga General Hospital in Waverly for a number of years. She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church in Waverly.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York With Rev. Daniel White officiating and burial follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Elmira, New York.
