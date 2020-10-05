Scott B. Neiley, age 42, of East Herrick, Pa., passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Scott was born on May 16, 1978, in Towanda, Pa., the son of James and Mary Edsell Neiley.
Scott attended and graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School in the class of 1997. He played on the Wyalusing football team that won the NTL championship 4 years straight.
After school he enlisted in the Army Reserves, 365th Combat Engineers, out of Scranton, PA, as a carpenter/mason and demolition specialist. After the reserves, he worked various construction jobs, including ironworking, rebar tying, and pipeline construction, at Eureka Resources, and later at New York State Galvanizing in Owego, N.Y.
He loved spending time with his daughter and his family. He enjoyed music, especially playing the guitar. He liked Yankees baseball and Steelers football. He also enjoyed watching the History Channel, especially shows involving military history.
He is survived by: Daughter: Samantha Ann Alexander, Waverly, N.Y.; Close Friend: Christine Alexander, Waverly, N.Y.; Parents: James and Mary Neiley East Herrick, Pa.; Sister and fiancé: Amanda Neiley and Derrick Dolan South Waverly, Pa.; Paternal grandmother: Francelia Neiley East Herrick, Pa.; Maternal grandmother: Joan Edsell Stevensville, Pa.
He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of the family. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Allen Roy Neiley Jr., and his maternal grandfather, Floyd C. Edsell Jr., and by an uncle Allen Roy Neiley III.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, Pa., with the Rev. Sharon M Rockefeller of the Dille Parish Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the East Herrick Cemetery, East Herrick, Pa.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020, at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the HOPS Ambulance Association, c/o of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837.
