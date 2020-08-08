Edward L. Jones of Sayre died on August 5, 2020, following a period of declining health at the Sayre Health Care Center.
Ed was born on December 27, 1921 in Spencer, N.Y. to Fred and Lula Bixby Jones. He graduated from Breesport High School in 1939. Ed married Margaret Furman on February 1, 1942 at the home of her parents in East Athens. They shared 73 wonderful years of marriage and a lifetime together. They renewed their wedding vows during the celebration of their 65th wedding anniversary at the Sayre Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Ed worked on the Bixby farm in Erin, N.Y. and then enlisted in the Navy on June 6, 1944. He served on the ship, USS Trousdale, AKA79; (Attack Kargo Amphibious), part of the Asiatic Fleet. He was a coxswain and operated one of the amphibious landing crafts. He was discharged from the Navy on February 1, 1946.
Ed and his father-in-law George Furman built a garage and became partners of the Furman and Jones Body Shop in East Athens in 1949. Ed was always ready to help people out. Many a customer who had to use AAA would find themselves at Peg and Ed’s for a meal or even as an over-night guest until their car was fixed. After selling the business in 1987, he worked for State Line Auto for 10 years.
During his early years, Ed, who excelled at sports in high school, played semi-pro baseball at Breesport, N.Y. He started Boy Scout Troop 86 in South Waverly, Pa.. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 725 Erin, N.Y.
He is survived by his sons: Dr. Edward Jones and wife Kathleen of Athens, Pa.; Alan Jones and wife Susan of Apopka, Fla.; Dr. Jeffry Jones and wife Addy of Lancaster, Pa.; daughters: Mrs. Carole Kalinowski of Dunmore, Pa.; and Mrs. Jennifer Eidson and husband Keith of Monroeton, Pa.; grandchildren: Laura Jones-Soehner and husband Gregory Soehner of Rochester, N.Y.; Christopher Jones and wife Kathleen Jones of Athens, Pa.; Sarah Kemp and husband Matthew Kemp of Sayre, Pa.; Joseph Kalinowski and wife Natalie Kalinowski of Dunmore, Pa.; Matthew Kalinowski and wife Jennifer Kalinowski of Spring Brk Twp, Pa.; Elizabeth Sample and husband David Sample of Dunmore, Pa.; Nathan Jones and wife Charlene Jones of Orlando, Fla.; Ian Jones of Apopka, Fla.; Jocelyn Jones of Apopka, Fla.; Adrienne Alcantara and husband BJ Alcantara of Rialto, Calif.; Shelby Jones of Lancaster, Pa.; Andrew Eidson of Athens, Pa.; William Eidson of Monroeton, Pa.; Cathrine Harkness of East Smithfield, Pa.; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Lula Bixby Jones, wife Margaret Jones, brothers: George Jones and Charles Bill Jones, sister Edna Ervay, and a son-in-law, Joseph Kalinowski.
Interment will be in Scotchtown Cemetery, Erin, N.Y. at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be directed to the Tioga Point Museum or the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 South Main St., Athens, Pa. 18810, or to a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Sayre Healthcare Center for their wonderful care of our Dad. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.