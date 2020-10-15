Clarence Edward “Bus” Williams Sr. 93, of Athens, Pa., formerly of Franklin Township, Pa., passed away Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020 at his home.
Clarence was born in Franklin Township, Pa. on August 28, 1927 to Harry Williams and Carrie Penell Williams.
Clarence owned and operated his large dairy farm in Franklin Township for many years. He also formerly served as Franklin Township Road Supervisor and worked with the Bradford County maintenance department for a number of years.
For many years Clarence enjoyed hosting yearly kindergarten field trips at his farm with students attending from the Franklindale School. In early years Clarence also enjoyed serving as a volunteer at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, hunting, dancing, and roller skating.
Clarence is survived by his children, Terry Lee (Natalie) Williams of New Albany, Pa., Vicki Marie (Rob) Nuce of Orlando, Fla., Candy L. (Rafael) Massa of Orlando, Fla., grandchildren, Daniele’, Jeremy, Anthony, Mitchell and Matthew, several great grandchildren, his sister, Ruth Madigan Norton who is a resident of the Bradford County Manor, Troy, Pa., several nieces, nephews, cousins, and very close friends, Leroy Bowman and Bill Kelly.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was predeceased by his companion, Nina Dodge, son, Clarence Edward Williams Jr., sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Albert Crayton, and brothers-in-law, Cliff Madigan and Stewart Norton. The family extends their deepest appreciation to Clarence’s caregivers for their dedication and comfort provided during his declining health.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with Rev. Thomas Blackall officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.