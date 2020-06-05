Mary L. Alexander, 93, of Sayre, Pa. went to be with her heavenly Father surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She was born on January 21, 1927, the daughter of John Cardi and Grace Wolfe (deceased) of Waverly, N.Y. Mary was preceded by her beloved husband, Orlando J. Alexander, brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Connie Cardi, Joseph Cardi, Reva Cardi, sisters and brothers-in-law, Francis and Robert Friant, Lena and John Morley, Rose and Michael Antonetti, brother-in-law, Donald McCutcheon, and son-in-law Philip J Bowman. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, James J. Alexander (Sharon Alexander), Jeanine M. Bowman, John A. Alexander (Tina Alexander), Joel F. Alexander (Laura Alexander), Jacqueline M. Abbott (Jason Abbott), several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
One of Mary’s first jobs was a clerk at the A&P Store in Waverly, N.Y. She retired from Paxar.
Mary lived life to the fullest, enjoying golf, bocce ball, playing cards, gambling and spending quality time with her friends at the Sons & Daughters of Italy and The Elks Lodge. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at The Church of Epiphany, Sayre, PA with burial immediately to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 regulations, only 80 persons will be allowed in the church with all wearing masks. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Mary’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com