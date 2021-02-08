Craig G. Wilson, 81, of Waverly passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Bernice Wilson; and his brother, Bruce Wilson.
Craig is survived by his wife, Mary Wilson of Waverly; children, Sean Wilson of Sayre, David Wilson of Elmira and Rebecca Vanderpool of Dryden; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Craig retired from Cornell University in Ithaca after over 40 years of service. He then went on to work in East Smithfield at the Animal Care Sanctuary. Craig enjoyed doing photography and had his own dark room for developing his photos. He was also a performing magician and played guitar in the band The Tradewinds. He had a love for science, which he passed on to his son, Sean.
At Craig’s request there will be no services. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Craig’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com