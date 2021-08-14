Richard Jolley, 92, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Richard (Dick) was born on July 23, 1929 in Elmira, N.Y. He was the son of Robert and Anna Jolley. In 1969, Richard, along with his wife Eleanor, opened Jolley’s Western Store, sharing their love of horses. Over the years, he treasured the many close relationships he developed with his valued customers, friends, and neighbors. For many years, Dick enjoyed working with leather and was the local expert on Kirby Vacuums.
Richard is survived by his sister Ruth Townsend, brother Ben Jolley, and many special nieces and nephews.
Richard was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Eleanor; his parents; brothers Robert Jolley and Roger Jolley; sisters Ann Mitchell, Lorraine Rosekrass, and Virginia Cramer.
A graveside gathering will be held at the Epiphany Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850, in loving memory of Dick Jolley.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.