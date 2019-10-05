Shirley J. (Miller) Cole, 86, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away comfortably at home on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 after an extended illness.
Shirley was born on Sept. 7, 1933 in Waverly to the late Festus and Esther (Toivonen) Miller. She was also predeceased by her brother, Robert Miller.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Howard Cole. They were married Oct. 23, 1954. She was a graduate of Waverly High School, Class of 1950. She worked as a medical secretary in the X-ray department at Robert Packer Hospital.
Shirley enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, traveling cross-country in their motor home and was an avid animal lover.
Additionally, she is survived by her granddaughter, Melissa (Anthony) Prentice; great-grandchildren, Hanah and Brice Prentice; nephew, Ronald Miller; niece, Susan Garwood; brother-in-law, Larry Cole with his wife Mikki; sister-in-law, Emma Beckwith with her husband Robert; sister-in-law, Joyce Crainey with her husband Gerry; brother-in-law, Jim Cole with his wife Loni; longtime friend, Mazie Hall; and neighbors, Chrystal and Charles.
A private celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Shirley’s honor to an animal shelter or diabetes fund of your choosing. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Shirley’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.