Ted Majchrzycki passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 surrounded by the caring staff at the VA home in Oxford, New York where he had resided since 2016.
Ted was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 26, 1921 of parents Frank and Anna (Widisz) Majchrzycki. He made a career of the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. Ted was on active duty for WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He lived in Florida and Alabama after retiring on 1984.
Ted is survived by his daughter Judy Kauppinen (Gary) of Chemung, NY; brother Michael Gray (Patricia) of Lincoln Park, Michigan; special niece Colleen Gray of Lincoln Park, Michigan; grand-son James Swimelar (Nicole) of Lowman, NY; grand-daughter Shelly Swimelar of Sayre, Pennsylvania; step grand-son William Leo Brotzman (April) of Waverly, New York; step grand-daughter Sherry Lynn Brotzman of Scranton, Pennsylvania; step grand-son Erik Kauppinen of West Palm Beach, Florida; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ted was predeceased by his brothers Leo, Leonard and Joseph Majchrzycki; his wife Mary and a step son, Billy G. Brotzman.
Funeral arrangements have been made in Roscommon, Michigan for family members. A mass will take place at the burial site. Donations in Ted’s name may be made to Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties, 215 East Church St., Elmira, NY 14901.