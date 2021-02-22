Raymond E. Fraley, 70, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was born on April 13, 1950, in Waverly, NY, the son of the late Eugene R. and Betty Jane (McClary) Fraley.
Ray is survived by his son, Brian Fraley; daughter, Lindsay (Billy) Mariani; sisters, Marilyn Owens, Delores (Kenneth) Smith; brothers, Alan (Barb) Fraley and Ronald (Karen) Fraley; and several very special nieces and nephews.
Ray graduated from Waverly High School in 1968. During his formative years, Ray worked at Fraley’s Amusement Park with his family. This included assisting at the roller-skating rink and playing the drums in the family band.
After graduating high school, Ray received an Associate’s Degree in Mechanical Technology from Corning Community College in 1971, and later earned a BT in Mechanical Engineering from Binghamton University. Ray commenced his career in the glass industry as a draftsman for Thatcher Glass. On December 21, 1973, he embarked on a 46-year career at Corning Glass where he remained proudly employed until his retirement in January 2020. Ray is recognized worldwide as the subject matter expert for melt system design for Display Technologies. He was a “boots on the ground and roll your sleeves up and get dirty” type of engineer who recognized the value of the opinions of floor personnel and incorporated their suggestions into his designs. He was extremely approachable and considered to be a mentor by his colleagues. Of his many accomplishments, one of the most significant was the promotion to Sr. Engineering Associate in 2014 – a highly esteemed recognition at Corning, Inc. He holds several patents for melt design techniques and led the earthquake design efforts for melt systems in earthquake zones.
Ray’s career at Corning was also marked by extensive travel to Korea, Japan, and Taiwan where he developed an intense appreciation for their cultures. Those who were fortunate enough to travel with him soon discovered that Ray had an established fan base in the locales he frequented, and he demonstrated a keen likeness to Frank Sinatra during Karaoke sessions. His passion for design was always present and ideas sometimes manifested themselves on cocktail napkins in his favorite establishments. His engineering expertise extended to the culinary arts where the drafting board was replaced by a grill or pizza oven.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
Memorial donations may be made in Ray’s name to the R.E. Fraley Technology and Engineering Scholarship. You can make checks payable to the The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers at 104 West Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA, 18840.
