Angela R. Card, 60, of Lockwood passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa., after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was predeceased by her mother, Anna Brockway; and her brother, Joseph Brockway.
Angela is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Norman A. Card of Lockwood; father, Joseph Brockway of Pennsylvania; children, Norman R. (Carol) Card of Vestal and Daniel Sr. (Carmel) Card of Sayre, Pa.; siblings, Paula Anne Brockway of Pennsylvania, Michele Brockway of Arizona, Robert (Olivia) Brockway of Pennsylvania and Kellie Pettine of Nevada; grandchildren, Daniel Card Jr., Devin Card, Avery Card and Olivia Card; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Angela worked for 25-plus years, starting at IBM in Endicott, which became i3 of Endicott. She enjoyed bowling, taking bowling trips, running with special friends, Brian, Steve and Bob, reading, doing puzzles and taking trips with the Posse. Angela always enjoyed her time with her family and her cherished grandkids.
The family would like to send a special “Thank You” to the nursing staff on the 5th floor at the Guthrie; special Guthrie staff, Julie Richards, Catherine “Cat” Morellie, Sonya Davidson, Michele Beeman and Lisa Guyer; special nephew, Riley Card; her Posse team; and the staff on 6th floor at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Angela’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.