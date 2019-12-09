On the morning of Friday, December 6, 2019, Patricia “Patty” Kay Schwarz, 73, of Nichols, N.Y., passed away peacefully in her home and is now at rest with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Patty was predeceased by her parents, Frederick Sr. and Lenora Taylor, aunts Elnora Waterman and Doris Heath, a niece, Samantha Lovell, and her best friend, Bobbie Girondo.
Patty is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald F. Schwarz; her daughters, Marchelle (David) Girondo; Christine (Stephen III) Timchack all of Nichols, N.Y., and Catherine (Robert) Hansen of Fort Collins, Colo.; one sister, Cheryl Ann Lovell of Pine City, N.Y.; two brothers, Frederick Jr. (Cindy) Taylor of Conesus, N.Y. & Tate (Susan) Taylor of Sarasota, Fla.; her treasured grandchildren, Rachael (Chris) Goldbaugh, Madison Timchack, Sean Whitney, Taylor Timchack, Sarah Whitney, Emily Hansen and Aubrey Hansen; blessed with her “great-grands”, Zoe Goldbaugh, Hayden Roberts and Isaac Goldbaugh; very special cousins, nieces, and nephews; and she also left behind her most loyal companion, her English springer spaniel, Belle.
Patty was a 1964 graduate of Elmira Free Academy, then went on to receive a magna cum laude degree of teaching and applied sciences from Elmira College in 1974. She loved working as an Early Childhood Educator in the Elmira City School District. Later in her career, Patty was well known as the owner of “The Gazebo”, a local favorite.
After selling her beloved business in 1995, she continued to put her heart into running the cow and calf operations at Hi-View Farm with her husband, Don. Patty was a very active member of her community. She had a heart for volunteering through organizations such as the President of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #1624, 4-H Beef Club, and as a local councilwoman of the Republican Party.
Patty had a passion for hobbies that kept her life so fulfilling through to the end of her days. She had a green thumb and was awarded numerous times as a Tioga County Master Gardener for her pristine flower beds. She was an amazing chef and baker. Patty was always coming up with new ways to use her harvests and loved teaching others how to preserve their own food and make meals from scratch.
Patty loved nature, her animals, and the views on top of their beautiful mountain where she resided with the love of her life for over 40 years. She could most often be found sitting with her coffee looking out the windows of her sun room. Patty was always a scholar. She was a researcher, history buff, and an avid reader all of her life. She loved to collect specially chosen antiques and took pride in making every space in her home welcoming for her guests.
But, most of all, Patty was known by her love. As a wife, mother, grandma, friend, and friendly neighbor, she cared so deeply for the ones in her life. They were her legacy and her greatest treasures. The epitome of a servant’s heart, she always put her people before herself. Patty found so much joy in taking care of her family. She has left a hole in this community that can only be attributed to her beautiful character and how special she was to so many.
Tis’ the season of giving and Patty would never pass by a Salvation Army kettle without sharing. It would be her wish for you to consider making a donation to your local Salvation Army Chapter in her memory. Until we meet again, Patty, may you find comfort in the arms of the angels.