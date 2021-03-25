Barbara Lee Kelly, 48 of Lockwood, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa., with her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband (Sam) Andrew Kelly, son Ricky Lee (Donean) Lindblad, daughter Faith Kelly (Dylan Conklin), parents Bonnie Lee (Darel Jr.) Kyle, sisters Laura Barton and Linda (Jimmy) Woodcock, brother Lloyd (Theresa) Twartz, nephew Matt Barton, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, faithful friends William, Star, Nezi and Albert.
Barbara was predeceased by son Michael John Lindblad, father Lloyd VanDerpoel, brother Tim VanDerpoel, grandparents Doris and Henry Sharpsteen, Dorothy and Ransaler VanDerpoel and nephew Tom Woodcock.
She loved her puppies, going to watch her kids play sports, bingo and Chinese auctions. She was a member of Community Fire & Rescue, Dept. #24, Van Etten, N.Y.; lifetime member of Lockwood Vol. Fire Dept., Lockwood, N.Y. She worked at Girl Scouts, Racker Center and subbing at Spencer-Van Etten Elementary School. She was a very caring person and loved her children, nieces, nephews and family get-togethers.
Friends may call on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer. A private service for the family will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Spencer, N.Y.