Burton B. Blow, 88, of Waverly went to meet his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Elderwood at Waverly.
He was predeceased by his parents, Percy and Elizabeth Rosengrant Blow; his son, Timothy Blow; his great grandson, Brock; siblings, Henry, Floyd, Arthur, Frank, Lois, Robert, Earl and Roy.
Burt is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Fairburn Davis Blow of Waverly; children, Steven (Phyllis) Blow of Albany, Randy Blow of MS, Daniel (Teresa) Blow of Waverly; Laura (Kelvin) Rice of Waverly, Suzanne Blow of FL, David (Tara) Blow of Millport and Joshua Blow of Waverly; brother, David Blow of SC; sister, Janey Douglas of Gillett, PA; brother-in-law, Benjamin (Priscilla) Davis of Athens; grandchildren, Jessica, Adrian, Stacy, Matthew, Shianne, Joni, Megan, Samuel, James, Ashley, Zachary, Miranda, Tyler and Jillian; seventeen great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burt was born in Ulster Pennsylvania in June of 1931. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army and was a member of the local VFW. He retired from Thatcher Glass after 44 years of employment.
Burt and Fairburn went on to raise their family on the farm, raising beef cows, dairy cows, horses and his garden. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Christian Life Church and a Volunteer of the Prison Fellowship for many years.
A memorial service to honor Burt’s life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Burton’s family you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.