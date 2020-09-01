Barbara L. Talada, 63, of Chemung N.Y., passed away peacefully at Guthrie-Sayre, on Aug. 28.
She was predeceased by her brother Fred C. Talada, her father Fred Talada, and brother Benny C. Talada.
She is survived by her mother Barbara A. Talada, step-mom Dorothy Talada, sisters Katherine P. Talada, Bonnie Simons, and Robin Carriker, brothers Charles P. Talada, Fred (Carine) Talada, and Percy (Tammi) Talada. Also surviving are step-children Melinda (Dick) Malmros, Mary Lumm, Bob (Amy) Armstrong, Jake (JoAnn) Armstrong, and Michelle (Steve) Whitley as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her devoted partner of 16 years Richard Pittwood, her travel friend Ali Tolan, as well as her two “beast-a-los” Scarlett and Punkin’.
Barb loved to cook for family gatherings, loved working in her flower and raised veggie gardens, antique furniture refinishing, and esp. loved her several Ocean City Md. vacations at The Golden Sands Club — hanging out poolside near the Tiki Bar, as well as powerboat or open cockpit bi-plane rides along “condo row.” She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and fur babies. Donations may be made to Stray Haven Animal Shelter in her memory. There will be no calling hours/services — per Barb’s wishes.
Time flies! — we get too busy, we love, laugh, and cry: our loved ones mean so much to us — take the time to tell them you love them, and be kind to each other... “...In the end, only kindness matters...”
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.