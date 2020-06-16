Patricia D. Farrell passed away peacefully at age 85 on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Parkhouse Providence Pointe in Royersford, Pa. Born April 25, 1935 in Williamsport, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Inez Farrell (Crandall) of Sayre, Pa.
Patti graduated from Sayre Area High School in 1953 and moved to Rochester, NY. She continued her education at Rochester Business Institute. One of her greatest passions was theatre and she was part of many theatre companies including the BlackFriars and Catholic Theatre. Patti married Mark Finn in 1967 and returned back to her maiden name upon their divorce. 1980 brought her back to Pennsylvania where she worked for the American Baptist Churches and retired in 2000.
She is survived by her daughter Rebekah (Bill) Tornetta of Audubon and her two grandchildren Alexis and Billy, sisters Judy White, Graceanne (Steve) Engler and a brother Terry (Nancy) Farrell and sisters-in-law Dawn Farrell and Sandy Farrell. Patti was preceded in death by her brother Robert (Bob) Farrell and Maurice (Maury) Farrell.
The funeral will be private.