A memorial service for Mary Belle Weinstein, 98, of Sayre, PA was held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, PA, with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, Pastor of the Church of the Epiphany, Sayre, officiating. Interment was in Saint James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y. with members of the Valley Color Guard according full military honors. Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms was Mike Guilford.
Members of the Rifle Honors Squad were: Fred Hill, Don Hunt, Tom Miller, Larry Parks and Gary Fairbanks. Members of the Color Guard were: Dan Eiklor, Charles Zimmer, Marc Stroker, Elizabeth Wagner, Bob White and Archie Campbell. The flag was presented by Todd Chamberlain. Bugler was Don Barber.