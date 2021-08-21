Sharon L. Bella, 56, of Athens, Pa. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Carlton and Frances Smith Jackson.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Philip Bella of Athens; daughters, Brittinay Bella of Waverly and Kyli Bella of Whitney Point; sister, Diana (Guy) Auge of Waverly; grandchildren, Oliver, Aliannah and Seth; along with nieces, cousins and many friends.
Sharon graduated from Waverly High School in the class of 1983 and went on to join the Navy where she served eight years. While in the Navy she met and married the love of her life, a Marine, Philip Bella. After her military service and while raising her family, she worked at Panosian’s Famous Shoes until their closing. She then worked at Waverly Central School District as a one-on-one aide with children with disabilities. She was a loving grandmother who also had a deep love for Schnauzers, collecting everything she could with them on it. She also collected many thimbles. Sharon enjoyed trivia, watching M.A.S.H., Lucifer and Hogan’s Heroes on TV. She was a social member of the Sons of Italy in Sayre.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday August 26, 2021 from 10 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Sharon’s life on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York and burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded Sharon. For those who are unable to attend, we will live stream the service at 12:00 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Sharon’s family may visit our Facebook page or in our “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com