Harriet Elizabeth “Betty” Grimley went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital following a heart attack. Her life was a testimony of love for God and her family.
One of 10 children, Betty was the seventh child born to Robert and M. Ruth Maslin. She was born in South Waverly and raised on the family farm in Litchfield. She was always grateful to be born into a family that loved the Lord. Like her father, she had a deep interest in Biblical prophecy and was a faithful supporter of Chosen People Ministries.
On September 3, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Stanley Grimley. Together they raised three daughters: Elizabeth, Patricia and Brenda. Betty worked for approximately 14 years at Penn York Lanes in Waverly, N.Y., as a secretary/bookkeeper. She also assisted her husband with the business end of Grimley Excavating. Upon their retirement they spent many years enjoying the lake Bob built in Ridgebury Township. They were blessed with 52 years together until Bob’s passing on December 13, 2000.
In recent years, Betty loved spending time in her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens by day and admiring her collection of solar lights at night. She also enjoyed visiting with her children and grandchildren who frequently spent time with her. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Athens for most of her adult life and attended services faithfully until her declining health made it difficult.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert S. Grimley, eight of her siblings and their spouses: Carl, Roger [Martha] Maslin, Don [Margery] Maslin, Paul [Genevieve] Maslin, Pearl [Lloyd] Arnold, Grace [Lewis] Maple, Vivan [Willis] Arnold, Janice [Ivan] Purdy, brother-in-law Roger McManus, sister-in-law Shirley Kidd, and granddaughter, Alanna Nichole Einstein.
Betty is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth [Donald] Einstein, Patricia Grimley and Brenda [Robert] Wandell; her sister Rita McManus, her four grandchildren: Rob [Molly] Linebaugh, Michael [Maranda] Einstein, Joy [Joseph] Darrow and Clint [Melissa] Wandell, and three great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Also, beloved grand-puppy “Gemma,” her faithful friend.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St, Athens, Pa., with Pastor Mark Cox officiating. Visiting hours will be one hour before the service. Please wear a mask until seated and socially distance following COVID-19 guidelines.
Interment will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery. Flowers will be provided by the family. Memorials may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St. Athens, PA 18810 or Chosen People Ministries 241 E. 51st Street, New York, NY 10022.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa.
