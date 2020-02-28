Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear – Joseph S. Spitale, 65, of Tioga Center and formerly of Lockwood, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief period of declining health.
Joe was born on Aug. 27, 1954 in Elmira, N.Y., a son of the late Joseph and Ruth Stella (Burnett) Spitale. He was a 1972 graduate of Waverly High School. Many will remember Joe as a soft-spoken gentle man – for many years, Joe delivered the Owego Pennysaver throughout Tioga County with his sister Linda. Joe enjoyed listening to country music, drinking coffee, watching wrestling, playing with the dogs and cats. Although his greatest enjoyment was being around family, especially his nieces and nephews.
Joe will be missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Otis Gleason; his brother, Daniel Spitale of Lockwood; his nieces and nephew, Stephen M. Pardoe Jr., Mary M. Rogers, Debbie M. Pardoe; great-nieces and nephews, Austin, Shaleen, Romen, Isaac (Brooke) and their daughter Maddilyn. Joe was welcomed into heaven by his parents Joseph and Ruth Spitale, his brother-in-law Terry Bridge and friend Jim Rogers Sr.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, March 2 from 10-11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jon Austin of the Lounsberry United Methodist Church.
Joseph will be laid to rest beside his parents in the Lockwood Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.