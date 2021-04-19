Larry W. Petrey, 79, of Sayre passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Guthrie Troy Hospital in Tory Pa.
He was predeceased by his father, Earl W. Petrey; and his sister, Patricia Leary.
Larry is survived by mother, Ruby Petrey of Waverly; children, Liz (Mike) Trengo of Elmira and Earl (Mona) Petrey of Elmira; sister, Nancy (Terry) Farrell of Sayre; grandchildren, Kyle, Isabella and Austin Trengo, Christopher Petrey; and great-grandchildren, Zoe and Zaydee Trengo.
Larry was born in Waverly and worked for many years at Hadco in Owego. He enjoyed collecting trains and building train models. He loved woodworking, carpentry, gardening, watching TV, and watching Fox news.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. at the convenience of the family.
For those who are unable to attend the funeral, we will livestream the service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Larry’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com