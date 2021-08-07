Mary Lou Horn, 88, of Ocala, Fla., and formerly of Endwell, N.Y., died peacefully in her sleep with her daughter at her side on Aug. 3, 2021.
Born in Williamsport, Pa., to the late Herbert and Edna McNeil, she graduated from Athens, Pa., schools. She held several jobs over the years, all involving banking and bookkeeping, and was a whiz with numbers!
Besides her parents, Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband, Edward Horn, and her sister, Jane Avery.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Loren) Morse of Ocala, Fla., two grandsons, Andrew (Jessica) Morse of Binghamton, and Gregory (Leah) Morse or Shelburne, Vt., as well as two great-grandchildren, Gretchen and Chandler, in whom she took great delight. Mary Lou is also survived by her sister, Patricia Ackerman of Athens, Pa., and her brother James McNeil of Belleview, Neb., as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary Lou was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Ocala, and a former member of First Baptist Church of Johnson City.
The family will receive friends at Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main St., Endicott, on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Mary Lou will be interred next to her husband with a private graveside service at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478.