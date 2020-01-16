Charlotte Marie Rissler, 58, of Manheim, Pa., went home to be with her Savior on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Charlotte was married to David Reiff Rissler for 28 years. She was born in Tacoma, Wash., to Robert Franklin and Helen Marie (Lattimer) McCracken, and raised by her beloved grandparents William and Elizabeth Lattimer in Rome, Pa. Upon their passing, the Paul Clark household became family to her.
Inspired by her influential school teachers, she moved to Lancaster, Pa., to pursue a career in education. Charlotte graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education, in addition to a Bachelor’s Degree in Bible Science from Lancaster Bible College. Charlotte enjoyed teaching the arts, and gave private music lessons on several instruments, including piano, clarinet, flute, soprano saxophone, and trumpet. She also participated in live events, and especially enjoyed worship services. Charlotte will forever be remembered for her passion and encouragement to simply create.
Aside from her husband, Charlotte is survived by her two daughters, Mariah K. Rissler, and Autumn D. Rissler; her siblings, Wesley Clark married to Melissa Clark, Linette Miller married to Dave Miller, Timothy Clark, Cathi Loziere married to John Loziere, Chris Clark married to Penny Clark, Wendy Hartman, and Hanna Ferris married to Dave Ferris.
A Celebration of Life service will commence at 3 p.m. at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Road, Lancaster, Pa., on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Visitation with the family will available one hour prior to service time.