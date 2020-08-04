Lawrence A. “Larry” Beeman, 79, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
He was born on August 10, 1940 in Laceyville, Pa., the son of Robert and Marean (Jones) Beeman.
Larry was the Owner of Beeman’s Restaurant which he founded in 1977, with his wife Lillian. Together they operated the family restaurant over the years with their children and grandchildren. The staff at the restaurant became part of the Beeman family and Larry made many lifetime friendships with customers over the years. Many gatherings and events were hosted over the years with Larry personally greeting and spending time with his loyal customers. Over the past few years, Larry began spending time in Florida with his current wife, Rosella, giving the day by day management over to his children but his heart certainly remained in the Valley that he loved with his family and friends. His presence in the community and impact on the Valley will be remembered fondly by all.
He loved being surrounded by his family, enjoying conversations and Sunday family dinners. Larry enjoyed hunting, golfing, boating, and spending time with Rose on their traveling adventures. He was an Eagle Scout and a lifetime member of the Lions Club.
He is predeceased by his first wife of 50 year; Lillian (Welch) Beeman, son-in-law; Thomas Higley, father; Robert Beeman, mother; Marean Robbins, and sister; Shirley Sopka.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of seven years; Rosella (Allison) Beeman, children; Karen Higley, JoAnn Beeman, Steven and Wendy Beeman, and Scott Beeman and Patricia Pulford, grandchildren; Elizabeth Higley, Marshall Higley, Dan Haight, Jay Haight, NyAnna Beeman, Ashley Beeman, Zack (Miranda) Beeman, Mandy Beeman, Tyler Beeman, Scott Beeman, Sandon Beeman, and Sydney Beeman, and great-grandchildren Noah, Trenton, and Junie. He is also survived by his brother; Lee Beeman, brother and sister-in-law; Dick and Caren Beeman, sisters; Nancy Beeman and Lillie Barnes and extended family and friends.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Beeman’s Restaurant, 1356 Elmira Street, Sayre, Pa. The family requests that you follow current CDC guidelines. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)