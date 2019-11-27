God took another angel home. Grace F. Scrivener, 89, of Sayre passed away on Nov. 25, 2019. She was born on Feb. 17, 1930 in Rome, Pa., a daughter of the late Floyd and Matti Payne. Grace worked for years and was the manager of Newberry’s in Sayre before her retirement. She also worked the Scrivener family farm and, above all else, was a loving and dedicated wife and mother.
Grace and her husband Ray had 10 children together. The family carries on a proud military tradition with 15 family members having served or currently serving in the military.
Grace is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Scrivener Sr., by her sons Dennis and Stephen Scrivener, and daughters-in-law Kathy Scrivener and Sheryl Scrivener.
Grace is survived by her children, Ray and Sheila Scrivener of Sayre, Diane and Richard Daniels of Fort Wayne, Ind., Ronald and Sandy Scrivener of Rome, Pa., Carl Scrivener of Delta Junction, Alaska, James and Debbie Scrivener of Sayre, John and Kim Scrivener of Athens, Marlene and Russell Lantz of Sayre, Judy Corl of Athens, and Sybil Scrivener of Athens. Many grandchildren, many many great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends too many to count.
At Grace’s request, all services will be private at the convenience of the family.
