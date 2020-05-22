Beatrice C. McNeill, 83, formerly of Barton, N.Y. passed away Wednesday evening, May 20, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in law, Kathleen and James Higgins in Athens, Pa. following a courageous battle with cancer.
Beatrice was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 23, 1936, the daughter of Patrick and Beatrice Lundrigan.
She was a graduate of Prospect Heights High School, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Beatrice was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Godeffroy, N.Y. and also with the Elmira Postal Sectional Center for many years until retirement. Beatrice loved spending time with her family, traveling, knitting and quilting.
Her family includes children; Kathleen Higgins (James) of Athens, Patricia Palanza (Robert) of Waverly; Charles McNeill (Bonnie) of Seneca Falls, N.Y.,; twins; Maureen Nelson (Richard) of Plattekill, N.Y.; Eileen Payne (Steven) of Horseheads, N.Y.; 17 grandchildren; and 29 great grand-children.
In addition to her parents, Beatrice was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Charles Francis McNeill on May 28, 2007, infant son, Michael McNeill in 1967 and grand-daughters, Maureen Higgins in 2003 and Kerry Higgins Banik in 2014.
A private funeral service will be held at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, PA.
Interment will be in the Barton Cemetery, Barton, NY.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to no songs for Kerry.org (an organization dedicated to her two grand-daughters and their courageous battles with cancer) in memory of Beatrice C. McNeill. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.