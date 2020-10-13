Sandra “Sandy” Leidich passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Beatrice and Lyman Mathews and her sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Lavern Callear.
Sandy is survived by her sons Dale Leidich, his wife Heather Brown of Clifton, Va. and David Leidich of Bedford, Va.; granddaughter, Dana Markham and her husband, LT Markham of Bedford, Va.; grandson, Joey Leidich and his fiancée, Amanda Kidd of Bedford, Va.; four great-grandchildren; Brooke Hodges, Scott Arrington, Cameron Leidich, and Max Leidich of Bedford, Va.; nieces Pam and Michelle Callear of Athens, Pa. and Elmira, N.Y., respectively.
A special thanks to her neighbors Bud and Sue Puch for their friendship and support over the years.
A family service and burial will be held at a future date in Athens, Pa. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, VA is assisting the family.