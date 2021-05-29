Jason Sherman, 21, of Barton, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly due to a car accident in the early morning hours of May 27, 2021.
He was the son of David and Debra (Banta) Sherman.
Jason joined his Uncle Chuck, his Papa Charles Banta and his Grandma Ruth Banta in Heaven.
He spent a lot of his time working and spending time with friends and family. As a younger child, he started building pulling tractors, bowling avidly, and riding anything with wheels (whether it had a motor or not).
As he got older, Jason’s love for working on things grew. He would always be in the garage with dad fixing everyone’s cars. When he wasn’t busy fixing everyone’s “junk”, as he would call it, he spent time doing things he enjoyed like fishing at the river with his friends, hunting, and having bonfires with friends and family. Jason was always looking for new experiences.
Jay left behind many loved ones including his grandparents, Shirley and Lyle Sherman; his siblings, Kathryn Davidson, Matthew (girlfriend, Sarah) Jaworski, Michelle (husband, Matthew) Mills, Ashley Sherman, and last but not least his twin brother Eric; nieces and nephews Derek and Peyton, who he was very close to, and Dylan, Destiny, Haley, DonnaLilly, and RoseaLynn. Jason was closest to his cousin, Alex, but had many other cousins whom he didn’t get to spend much time with; aunts and uncles, Ray Sherman, Dorie (Jim) Sweeny, Diana, and Dawn (Bob) Emmerich; his very close friends, Nate Merrill, Mason Trollman, Vincent Sullivan, Tanner Hollenbeck and many other friends. Jay also left behind his girlfriend, Brittney McFall.
Family and friends may call Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, Pa., where a funeral service will be held at 5:30 pm.
Following the services at the funeral home, there will be a celebration of life at the Sherman’s house, 77 Sulphur Springs Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.