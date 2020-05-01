Robert Daniel Galvin, 88, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pa. passed away peacefully at the Athens Health & Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from declining health related to congestive heart failure, with family by his side.
Robert was born in Sayre, Pa. on December 24, 1931 to the late Patrick and Nellie (Donovan) Galvin and was a lifelong resident of Ridgebury Township.
Robert, a hard worker, was employed by the Carpenter’s Union #277 of Horseheads, N.Y. and Streeter Associates of Elmira, N.Y. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren as well as listening to polka music. His love for potatoes and cheese existed to the very end. He was also devoted to his Catholic faith and was a founding member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery Association.
He is predeceased by his brother; Edward Galvin.
Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane Husick Galvin, who is a resident of Artis Memory Care in Lemoyne, Pa., children; Marie Huber of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Michael (Alecia) Galvin of Carlisle, Pa., Lisa (Terry) Freed of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and John (Vicky) Galvin of Ridgebury, Pa. Robert’s grandchildren Alexandria, Sydney & Miranda Huber of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Matthew Huber located in Conway, S.C., Madeline & Eric Galvin of Carlisle, Pa., and Makenna, Amber & Meagan Galvin of Ridgebury, Pa.
Due to the current CDC regulations, a memorial mass in Robert’s honor will be held at a later time at his beloved Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ridgebury. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help cemetery in a private, family burial ceremony.
Memorial donations in Robert’s memory can be made to: Our Lady’s Cemetery Association, 18 McCardle Road, Sayre, PA 18840 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, to help find a cure for the terrible disease that caused Jane to not be able to be at his side in his final six months.
