Carol Chambers, 70, of Sayre, Pa., passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, following an extended illness.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1950, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Amelia (Humphrey) Forbes.
Carol was a waitress at Namets Keystone Inn for over 15 years and worked in the Sayre School District cafeteria during the day. She also made the delicious pizza at the Hotel Bradford for many years.
She loved her family, spending time with them, and traveling to Virginia and Canada to visit them. She was the person who watched over and took care of everyone. She had a big heart which wasn’t just for those she loved but all those around her, including all animals. She loved taking long walks, enjoying the beauty of nature and bird watching. Carol enjoyed playing bingo at all the various games in the Valley. She loved sitting on her front porch and gossiping with friends and neighbors about local events.
She is predeceased by two grandsons Michael Chambers and Oliver Morales, brother Bobby Forbes, aunts Lynda Forbes and Vickie Forbes, and uncle Bill Forbes.
Carol is survived by daughter and son-in-law Shannon and Doug Prough of Athens, Pa., son Matthew Chambers of Sayre, Pa., daughter and companion Danielle Maracle and Jose Morales of Sayre, Pa., grandchildren Korey Rowe, Katelyn Rowe, Trevor Prough, Zackary (Anna) Prough, Ellie Prough, Ember Prough, Kifflyn Chambers, Kaleb Chambers, Gavin Chambers, Taylor Elliott, Madison Morales, Joey Morales, Bane Morales, and Kyah Morales, and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Tom Forbes of Virginia, brother and sister-in-law Jimmy and Judy Forbes of Virginia, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Tony Prough of Ulster, Pa., aunt Beatrice Gowan of Athens, Pa., several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends and family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Carol’s name to the You Too Animal Rescue, 13489 US-220, Towanda, PA 18848 or Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.