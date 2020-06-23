Albert Clair Wilson
February 12, 1941 – June 20, 2020
If I should die before the rest of you
Break not a flower nor inscribe a stone
Nor, when I’m gone, speak in a Sunday voice,
But be the usual selves I have known.
Weep if you must.
Parting is hell.
But life goes on.
So sing as well.
Joyce Grenfell
At Al’s request, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
