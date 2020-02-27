Julie M. Johnson, 49, of Colonial Beach, Va., formerly of Athens, Pa., passed away surrounded by her family after her courageous battle with cancer on February 25, 2020 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center in Athens.
She was born on April 10, 1970 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of Donald “Tiger” and Donna (Wilson) Johnson.
Julie was a 1988 graduate of Athens High School. While in school, she enjoyed playing the clarinet in band and performed in many concerts in high school and with the PA Lions All State Band, including traveling to Taiwan and New Orleans. She received her Associates Degree from Keystone Jr. College and two bachelors degrees from Mansfield University in Journalism and Elementary Education. Julie was employed as a Teacher at King George County Schools in Virginia, working with Pre-K Special Needs Students. She was currently working on her master’s degree at Lynchburg College in Special Needs Education. Julie was recently chosen as the PTA Outstanding Teacher of the Year for 2020.
She loved all children, but especially her triplet nieces and nephew. Julie was an avid Harry Potter fan. She was a member of Sayre Christian Church.
Julie is survived by her parents, Donald “Tiger” and Donna Johnson of Sayre, Pa.; sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Mark Vidonic of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Robert Johnson of Alexandria, Va.; her aunts, uncles and cousins. She was the aunt to Benjamin, Abby, and Katherine Vidonic, whom she dearly loved.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Julie’s memory to: the Nancy Quattrini Fund, One Guthrie Square, Resource Department, Att.: Danielle Hickey, Sayre, PA 18840 which assists women fighting cancer with their immediate needs; or to King George County Preschool, P.O. Box 1239, King George, VA 22485 with checks made out to: King George Elementary with Julie’s Memorial Fund in the memo section.
