Alice Albro Meyer, age 94, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home in California.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1927, she was the youngest of four children born to Preston and Katherine Moran Albro. Her parents died when she was a young girl and Alice was raised by her mother’s sisters in Chicago, Ill.
Educated at Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., Alice spent pre-WWII summers in her aunt’s remodeled 13th-century farmhouse near Paris. After the war, Alice attended Northwestern University, where she graduated in 1949. During her time at Northwestern, two highlights were studying at the University of Geneva, Switzerland, and meeting her future husband, Ken. After graduation, Alice worked as a journalist for the International News Service in Paris, France, for two years before returning to Chicago to work for the French Tourist office.
Alice married Dr. Kenneth K. Meyer in 1952. They first lived in New Orleans, La., before settling in Sayre, Pa., in 1967. Dr. Meyer, a surgeon, retired from the Guthrie Clinic in 1983. In Sayre, Ken and Alice built a modern house that reflected their wide variety of tastes, where they enjoyed raising their family and entertaining dear friends and family. In 2015, they moved to Sherwood Oaks Retirement Community in Cranberry, Pa., where her beloved Ken died in January 2018.
From 1986-1993, Alice and daughter Katherine were the Albro House Gift Shop proprietors in Sayre. The store combined Alice’s love of travel and art. She continued to support the local arts as a Trustee of the Arnot Art Museum from 1991-1996.
Mrs. Meyer is preceded in death by her husband, Ken; son Joseph and grandson Patrick Kelly; sisters Katherine and Josephine, and brother John. She has six surviving children: Margaret Andreoli, Claire Kaufman, Christopher and Sheila Meyer, Monika and Klaus Gottlieb, Katherine (Bonnie) and Robert De Los Santos, Angel and James Jaap. Her nine grandchildren are Erica Kelly, Walter and Amanda Kaufman, Kenneth Kaufman, Katie and Dominic Santilli, Kellie Meyer, Isabella Gottlieb, Kyle and Laura Rice, Camille Jaap, James Jaap, and four great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial Mass for both Ken and Alice on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Hill Top Inn, 171 Jerusalem Hill Road, Elmira, N.Y., at 5 p.m. in the Skyline Room. A reception will immediately follow the Mass. To give condolences or RSVP, contact Monika Gottlieb, 2671 Maple Ave., Morro Bay, CA 93442 or mmgottlieb@gmail.com.