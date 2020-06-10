On Sunday May 30th Patty Vanderpool went to be with her husband Enie and grandson Chad in heaven. That day the world lost a kind and caring woman with a huge heart, someone who would do anything for anyone.
Born on July 24, 1943 in Sayre, she was the second child of Robert and Amanda Alexander. Her strong sense of family was developed during her childhood years as she would eventually have seven siblings.
She was a graduate of Sayre High School. After school she worked at Johnnie’s Grocery Store on the East side then spent many years as a seamstress at the Athens Dress Factory and Evan Scott Dress Factory in Sayre. She finished out her career working in the cafeteria of the Harlen Rowe Middle School, a job she particularly loved because she could see her two oldest grandchildren daily. Unfortunately, she retired before the others were old enough to come through her line.
Patty’s life truly revolved around her children, grandchildren, and recently great-grandchildren. She and her husband of 52 years, Enie, started a family soon after they were married on November 5th, 1966. They worked hard and raised their children Amanda and Scott with the right values and priorities. They started camping when their kids were young and regularly went with Grandpa and Grandma Alexander, Janie and Joe Searfoss, Glenn and Linda Vanderpool, and their families. They also spent many fun times with sister Linda and her husband Ray (Ellis) through the years. Patty was also a regular figure at many Athens school and sporting events, following her children and grandchildren. She never missed anything they were doing.
In her later years Patty loved to go to Bingo, sometimes three times a week. She also enjoyed going to numerous casinos, especially overnight trips with brother and sister-in-law Glenn and Linda Vanderpool.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Enie; her parents Robert Alexander and Amanda Wayman; siblings Robert Alexander Jr., Dorothy King, and Gertrude Wayman: father and mother-in-law Dwight and Florence Vanderpool; sisters-in-law Linda Vanderpool, Bessie Porter and Viola Vanderpool; brothers-in-law Joe Searfoss and Chet Vanduzer; and by her beloved grandson Chad Sindoni, the one she took exceptionally hard. They are all finally reunited in Heaven.
She is survived by her daughter Amanda (Jon) Sindoni; son Scott (and fiancé Trina Porter); granddaughters Alex (Jeremy) Baird, Abby Sindoni, and Makenzie Lantz; grandson Mason Vanderpool; great-grandchildren Ainsley and Maverick Baird; step-grandchildren Megan, Zach and Aidan Porter; sisters Janie Searfoss, Linda (Ray) Ellis, and Genevieve Driesbaugh; and brothers Michael and Willard Wayman Jr., sisters-in-law Leona VanDuzer, Verna Kinney, Rosemary (Richard) Bartleson, and Kathy (Dale) Stack; brothers-in-law James, Glenn, and Ernst Vanderpool; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral will be this Saturday June 13th at the Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens at 11 a.m. where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Enie and grandson Chad.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Athens Wrestling Chad Sindoni Scholarship Fund at:
Athens Wrestling Club, 220 Washington St., Sayre, PA 18840
The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre is assisting Patricia’s Family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.