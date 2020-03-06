Jane B. Merrill, 93, of Athens, Pa., passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on April 13, 1926, in Springfield Twp., Pa., the daughter of the late Reid and Paulene (Card) Brace.
Jane was a 1944 graduate of Athens Area High School. Following graduation, she worked for Norden Bombsight, Sayre Lingerie, and Ingersoll Rand. On Oct. 26, 1946, she married George L. Merrill. Together they purchased a dairy farm which they operated until 1964. Their next endeavor was raising veal calves well into the 1970s. Jane also stayed busy as a homemaker, raising her children and fostering 22 children.
She was a member of Litchfield Methodist Church for over 70 years and was an active in the Litchfield PTA. Jane was very involved in the initial organization of the Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company and was a charter and active member of Ladies Auxiliary.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years George Merrill, son Duane Chapman, daughter-in-law Carol Merrill, sister Laura Francis Brace, and niece Sandra Jane Hoffman.
Jane is survived by her son Stephen Merrill of Litchfield, Pa.; son and daughter-in-law Frank and Linda Merrill of Dunn, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law Gail and David Arnold of Athens, Pa.; son and daughter-in-law Alden (Bonnie Bailey) Chapman of Sayre, Pa.; grandchildren Randy Merrill of Waverly, N.Y., Mandi Shelp of Winterville, N.C., Lisa Moonen of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Chad Merrill of Jefferson, Md., Damon Arnold of Athens, Pa., Rachel Arnold of Reading, Pa., Dylan Arnold of Athens, Pa., Chris Bailey of Athens, Pa., Justin Bailey of Sayre, Pa., Duane Chapman Jr., and Natasha Chapman; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Helen Learn officiating.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jane’s memory to the Litchfield Methodist Church, 2759 Litchfield Road, Sayre, PA 18840 or Litchfield Fire Company, c/o Jim Drake, 1773 Lee Road, Sayre, PA 18840.
