Rose M. Andrewlavage, 95, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully,surrounded by her loving family, at Athens Rehabilitation Center on November 7, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
