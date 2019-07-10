Ellen M. Sickler, 78, of 4 Cherry Lane, Sayre, Pa., died at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on July 7, 2019.
Ellen was born May 1, 1941 in Cortland, N.Y., the daughter of James L. and Shirley G. McNeil.
Ellen graduated from Montrose High School in 1959. She obtained her B.S. from Mansfield University in Education in 1963. She later obtained her M.S. degree from Cortland State in 1966.
Ellen taught elementary education for 33 years in the Waverly School District.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, travel, shopping, and winters in Ft. Myers Beach, Fla.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert N. Sickler of Sayre; sons Robert N. (Julia) Sickler II of Weedsport, N.Y., David (Stacey) Sickler of Athens, Pa.; brothers James (Judy) McNeil of Macedon, N.Y., John (Paula) McNeil of Sayre, Pa.; sister Barbara (John) Lincoln; grandchildren Robert III, Emily, Thomas, Jacob and Evan Sickler; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice or local PTA/PTG of one’s choice.
There will be no services, a private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Ellen’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.