Connie Lee Decatur, 76, of 20 Pleasant St. Sayre, Pa. passed away Friday evening, February 21, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA.
Connie was born in Sayre, Pa. on September 14, 1943, the daughter of Orlando Johnson Sr. and Frances Cole Johnson.
She was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the Class of 1961. On June 16, 1962, Connie married the love of her life, Richard A. Decatur, at the Sayre Baptist Church.
Connie was employed by the Sayre Printing Company for 15 years and was subsequently employed by the Vail-Ballou Printing Company in Binghamton, N.Y. for 5 years.
Connie returned to work with the Sayre Printing Company (The Evening Times) and, in 1994, served as bookkeeper for Decatur’s Automotive until retiring in 2001.
Connie loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed riding motorcycle with her husband, Richard, and their membership with the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Connie enjoyed traveling and camping and was a former member of the Wheel Inn in Roaring Branch, Pa. Connie attended the North Waverly Chapel in Waverly, N.Y.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Richard A. Decatur Sr., son and daughter-in-law, Richard A. Decatur Jr. and Carol Decatur of Athens, son-in-law, James Adams of Mechanicsville, N.Y.; grandchildren, Nichole (Matthew) Campbell of Sayre, Christopher (Seneca) Decatur of Athens, Allison Decatur of Athens, Martha (Taylor) Jones of Florissant, Colorado, Mary Adams of Mechanicsville, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Maddison and Lainey Campbell and Liam Decatur, brother, Gary Johnson and life partner, Don Fisher of Newfield, NY, and nephew, David Johnson.
In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her daughter, Sheri L. Adams on September 14, 2019 and her brother, Orlando Johnson Jr.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the North Waverly Chapel, Waverly, N.Y. with Pastor William Wells officiating. Interment will be private in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 North Franklin St. Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in memory of Connie L. Decatur. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.