Darlene M. Gray, 72, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa., following a brief illness.
She was born July 12, 1948, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles Earl and Mary (Wilson) Heater.
Darlene loved Elvis. She liked to do Sudoku puzzles. Darlene enjoyed playing online bingo and slot games and playing cards. She liked watching old movies and the Hallmark Channel and game shows. Her sister Dawn will miss their daily phone conversations. She was a 1969 graduate of Waverly High School.
She is predeceased by her father Charles Earl, her mother Mary (Wilson) Heater, her stepmother Irma (Grover) Earl, her mother’s husband Melvin Heater, brothers Charles and Gary “Skip” Earl, sister Kathleen Earl, and many aunts and uncles.
Darlene is survived by her children John (Amber) Gray of Ulster, Peggy (Eddie) Pelchy of Athens; grandchildren James, Trisha, Kendra, Nikki, Austin, Alex, Ryan, Chris, Makenna, Natalea, Tyler, Emma and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Danny (Darla) Earl of Athens, sisters Dawn McCartney of Ashtabula, Ohio, Bonnie Reynolds of Sayre, Georgie (Danny) Hawken of Elmira, Susie (Ken) Raymond of Vestal, Cindy (Denny Riddell) Roupp of Randolph, N.Y., Penny (Jim) Rockett of Waverly, Lugene (Donnie) Chamberlain of Mainesburg, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Greater Valley Assembly of God and will be announced at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Darlene’s memory to the Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Company, 13238 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925.
The family would like to say a very special Thank You to the doctors, nurses and staff of 9 South at the Robert Packer.
