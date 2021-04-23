Laurie Sue Gleockner, 56, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away at home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, following her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1965, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of David and Janice (Hawthorne) Gleockner.
Laurie loved everything Victorian, British, and English. She enjoyed researching Romantic History, the Cosmos, and loved the stars. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed writing, especially poetry.
She is predeceased by mother, father, and brother Gary.
Laurie is survived by her siblings Nancy (Jan) Beck and Philip (Paula) Wood, her amazing friends Mary Watkins, Maryann Schultz, Terry Zimmer, and Michelle Goble, other friends too numerous to count, nieces and nephew, Cherise Hug, David Beck, and Erika Broyles, and her two special companions, her cats, Twister and Bingley, which were her constant enjoyment and comfort.
Following Laurie’s wishes, there will be no services. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to any animal shelter of your choice or Guthrie Hospice, 422 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
