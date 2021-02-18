Loretta J. Palmer, age 81, of Ridgebury, Pa., passed peacefully on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Loretta was born in Elmira, N.Y., and graduated from Horseheads High School. She was always smiling and everyone loved her. Loretta loved spending summers at her property on Seneca Lake with her friends and family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing the slot machines at the casinos. She had a green thumb with inside and outside plants. Loretta retired from Sam’s Club as an outside sales representative.
Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, John Long; stepsons, Jason (Alisa) Long of Zionsville, Pa., Brian (Mickey) Long of Gillett, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Diane (Mike) Makara of West Chester, Ohio, Linda Margerum of Levittown, Pa.; children, Clyde Palmer Jr. of the Philippines, Connie Newman of Wellsburg, N.Y., Lori (Darnell) Mayo of Horseheads, N.Y., Billy Palmer of Gillett, Pa.; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sherry Garland of Cayuga, N.Y., Joyce Wheeler of Big Flats, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
Loretta was predeceased by her parents, Lena and Thomas Reed.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.
Interment will be in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, N.Y.
Loretta’s tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.