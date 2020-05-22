Irene B. Weathers, longtime resident of Gainesville, Ga., and most recently of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on May 20, 2020 at age 91 after a brief illness.
Irene was born in Calhoun Falls, S.C., to Glenn and Annie Sue Bell. She attended Anderson College, S.C., where she graduated in 1947 with a secretarial diploma.
Irene married the love of her life, Robert O. (“Bob”) Weathers, in 1952. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Gainesville, Ga., where they raised their three children.
Bob and Irene started a bookkeeping firm, Weathers BSB Service, in the 1960’s. Irene continued operating the firm after Bob’s death in 1970, finally closing its doors in 1981, after which she worked for several Gainesville companies before retiring in 1994.
Irene always kept busy, whether it was knitting, gardening, watching the birds at her feeder, or hiking with her many friends, and was a devoted member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Gainesville.
Irene was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband. She is survived by her children, Deborah Weathers Lombardi and husband Gerry D’Ambrosia of Bolivia, N.C.; Gary Weathers of Perry, Fla.; and Carolyn Weathers of Sayre, Pa., as well as her grandson Graham Lombardi and fiancée Maegan Becker of Atlanta, Ga.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood at Waverly for the loving care they gave Irene during the last two years of her life.
A memorial service in Gainesville, Ga. will be held at a date to be announced later. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)