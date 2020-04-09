Barbara Jean Janiak, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 27, 1942 in Sayre, Pa., a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth McIlvar Schrader.
She was also predeceased by her treasured great grandson, Austin Streeter, and siblings, J. Robert Schrader and Janice Carpenter.
Mrs. Janiak is survived by her husband, Stanley Janiak; children, Vicki Pizzo of N.Y. and Valarie King (Jeff Redmond) of Gresham; siblings, Joyce Croteau (Omer) of Pa., Eleanor Hill (Bob) of Pa. and David Schrader (Valerie) of N.Y.; brother-in-law, Patrick Janiak (Penny) of N.Y.; grandchildren, Shauna Sinsabaugh, Kelli Sinsabaugh, Lisa Vincheski (Jill) and Alec Bradley (Maria); great grandchildren, Kennadie and Kaidence Cochrane.
Services will be held at a later date.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.