A well attended Memorial Service for Phyllis J. Felt, of Athens Township, was celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at noon at the Sayre Christian Church. Pastor Paula Kraus officiated. The Benediction was given by retired pastor James Donahoo. After the service, the family greeted friends and family at a luncheon held in the church hall. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira, St. Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Phyllis’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
