James Allen Hilliar, 86, of Spencer, N.Y., passed away at the Robert Packer Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, after heart complication surgery.
James was born in Columbia, Pa., on Jan. 17, 1934, the son of the late Florence and Alfred Hilliar.
James bought a chicken farm in Spencer, N.Y., and ran it until it burned down. He was a clothing cutter, he worked with his late brother, Cleon, cutting flagstone and eventually he became an amazing tile setter.
James loved his family and the beautiful property in Spencer, N.Y. He served in the Coast Guard for eight years during the Korean War. He had a quick sense of humor, always making people laugh. He had a collecting of singing fish and lobster, he loved anything that would make people laugh. A sign in his kitchen – “What the heck are you looking up here for?” – it always got people laughing.
James is survived by his two sons, Ronald James Hilliar (Ruth) of Madill, Okla., Alan M. Hilliar (Pamela) of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; daughter, Susan M. Frisbie (Harry) of Lockwood, N.Y.; brothers, Irvin L. Martin (Louise) of Lilitz, Pa., and William Snyder (Lillian) of Akron, Pa.; six grandchildren, Jessica, Lucas, Garrett, Hillary, Ethan and McKenzie; six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Nathan, Whitney, Audrey, Abby and Levi.
James was predeceased by his parents, Florence and Alfred Hilliar; his brothers, Donald Hilliar, Cleon Hilliar, Larry Rupp, Gary Hoak; sisters, Ruth Ann Cotto and Patricia Gottshall.
Services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the VFW in Van Etten, N.Y.